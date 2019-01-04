Share this article

Shot fired at East Delavan gas station

Someone fired a gun toward a Buffalo gas station on Thursday night, according to a police report.

A man told police it sounded like a rock hit the front window at the gas station on East Delavan Avenue near Suffolk Street around 10:40 p.m. Another man told officers he saw a crack in the glass window of the front door and picked up a bullet, according to the report.

Police recovered an unknown caliber bullet.

Aaron Besecker – Aaron Besecker is a breaking news and criminal justice reporter for The Buffalo News. He has been a News staff reporter since 2007.
