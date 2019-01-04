Shot fired at East Delavan gas station
Someone fired a gun toward a Buffalo gas station on Thursday night, according to a police report.
A man told police it sounded like a rock hit the front window at the gas station on East Delavan Avenue near Suffolk Street around 10:40 p.m. Another man told officers he saw a crack in the glass window of the front door and picked up a bullet, according to the report.
Police recovered an unknown caliber bullet.
