SHATZEL, Charles H. "Bud"

December 31, 2018, of Lancaster, NY. Beloved husband of 62 years to the late Arlene A. (nee Hollfelder) Shatzel; loving father of Raymond C. Shatzel and Charlene A. (Paul) Blakita; cherished grandfather of Royce, Navarre and Marina Shatzel. Private Memorial Services. Charles honorably volunteered and served in the U.S. Army Infantry in World War II in the European Theatre. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME.