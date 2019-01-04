Security guard shot at bowling alley Sunday remains critical, police say

A security guard who was shot multiple times early Sunday at an East Side bowling alley remained in critical condition Friday, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

James Cox, 49, was providing security services for a private event at the Kerns Bowling Center on Kerns Avenue near Genesee Street when he intervened in a fight that broke out and was shot multiple times, police said. While several people were reported to be in attendance at the event inside the bowling alley, a suspect in the shooting has yet to be identified, according to police.

Police said Sunday's shooting was the first such incident to occur at the bowling alley. As a result, city officials are not looking to shut down the business, police said.