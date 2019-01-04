Schmitt Sales sells three gas stations to Sunoco

A retail gasoline and car wash company has sold three of its existing local gas stations in the towns of Amherst and Boston to international giant Sunoco.

Schmitt Sales sold its Schmitt's Robo Mart Sunoco stations at 727 Maple Road at North Forest Road and at 665 Millersport Highway, near Eggert Road, both in Amherst, as well as its Sunoco station with a Crosby's convenience store at 8339 Boston State Road. The Dallas-based corporation paid $462,000, $336,000 and $256,000, respectively.

Schmitt was founded in 1964 by Peter C. Schmitt Jr., who was among the first distributors to install gas stations outside supermarkets and grocery stores. At one point, his company distributed nearly 200 million gallons of gas every year to stores in six Northeastern states, starting with self-service stations he established in the Southern Tier.

Schmitt died in 2003. The company is now run by President Peter G. Glor.