SCHERRER, Frank J.

SCHERRER - Frank J. Age 88, of Niagara Falls, NY, was called to his heavenly home on January 2, 2019 in Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. Born in North Tonawanda, NY on January 19, 1930; son of the late George and Marie (Katzendobler) Scherrer. A lifelong member of St. James Lutheran Church, in Bergholz, where he served as a Trustee. Frank was employed at Continental Can for 35 years, retiring as a supervisor in 1985. He was a sports fan and enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing. Surviving is his loving wife, Norma (Loeschke) Scherrer; four children, Randall (Charlene) Scherrer, Sandra (Mario) Bertozzi, Patricia Evans, and John (Staci) Scherrer; 10 grandchildren, Vanessa Tobey, Stephanie Swanson, Anthony DeVantier, Matthew DeVantier, Christina Allen, Cory Evans, Christopher Evans, Kimberly Henry, Jessica Sesnie and Kirsten Scherrer; and 14 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by six brothers and sisters, Mary Mante, Henry Scherrer, Rose Gatley, Leatta Broeker, Audrey Reitz, and George Scherrer. Visitation at the DUBOIS FUNERAL HOME, 2436 Niagara Road, (Bergholz) in Wheatfield, on Saturday from 2-7 PM. Services will be conducted by the Rev. Dan Tabor, on Sunday at 2 PM in St. James Lutheran Church, 2437 Niagara Road, in Bergholz. Interment in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the church.