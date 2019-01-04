SCANLON, Charles R.

SCANLON - Charles R. Entered into rest January 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Ella (nee Steiner) Scanlon; devoted father of Jamie (Jason) Napierala, Shawn (Cara) Scanlon, Hillary Scanlon and the late Jason Scanlon; cherished grandfather of Natasha, Arianna, Alyssa, Mason, and Mia; loving son of the late Harry and Rita Scanlon; dear brother of Patrick (Molly) Scanlon, Kevin Scanlon and the late Michael Scanlon. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral home (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbot Rd., Orchard Park, Monday at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com