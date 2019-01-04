Sabres crowd gives a big hand to Bills QB Josh Allen

All the good feelings were back at Thursday night's Sabres game, with Team Blue and Gold scoring four goals to win in regulation for the first time in what felt like a year.

But the biggest roar probably came when Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen was shown on the scoreboard — a moment that didn't escape notice on Twitter, either, after the Sabres shared a brief video.

Commenters gushed over Allen for sticking around in Buffalo even after the Bills' season ended last Sunday. They oohed over his chicken wing baseball cap. They aahed over his inside-joke Tre White Goalie Academy sweatshirt.

But most used GIFs to point out just how large Allen's hands looked in the video.

All the better to grip the ball to thread accurate passes through the arctic wind howling off Lake Erie at New Era Field, my dears.