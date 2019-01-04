Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 4, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: A thought for the new year from the developer of stenographic shorthand, Sir Isaac Pitman, born on this date in 1813, “Well-arranged time is the surest mark of a well-arranged mind.”

• • •

MUSICAL FEAST – Ensembles from several churches will be featured as St. Francis of Assisi Church, 150 Broad St., City of Tonawanda, holds its 10th annual Epiphany Concert at 6 p.m. Sunday. It’s free and open to the public.

Taking part will be the First Presbyterian Church Choir and Handbell Choir, groups from Grove Street Christian Church, St. Jude Church and St. Francis Church, plus the Epiphany Horn Ensemble. Soloists will be soprano Samantha Olewnik and tenor Joshua Vacanti.

The concert is dedicated to the memory of Marla Maertin, music director at First Presbyterian Church, who died unexpectedly last year.

• • •

PIVOTAL YEAR – Steve Peraza, assistant professor of history and social studies education at SUNY Buffalo State, is the featured speaker as the Afro-American Historical Association of the Niagara Frontier holds its 14th annual Martin Luther King Jr. program at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Buffalo History Museum, 1 Museum Court, Elmwood Avenue at Nottingham Terrace.

His presentation will be “Black Buffalo in 1967: Riots, SEEK and a Speech by Dr. Martin Luther King.” It’s free and open to the public.

Peraza, who has done extensive research and writing on Martin Luther King, is editor of the association’s journal, Afro-Americans in New York Life and History.

• • •

REUNION ALERT – The Class of 1969 from St. Teresa’s School in South Buffalo will celebrate its 50th reunion May 25 in the Blackthorn Restaurant, 2134 Seneca St., and the reunion committee wants to hear from all classmates. For more info, call Bonnie Kane Lockwood at 824-4371.

• • •

