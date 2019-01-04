Poloncarz's latest blast at Mychajliw is signed, sealed, delivered

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz's Twitter feed is a reliable source of quirky news items, and a recent post jabbing a GOP rival was no exception.

The Democrat on Sunday took a swipe at the redesigned envelopes Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw will use for official correspondence.

Poloncarz posted a picture contrasting his pre-printed return address to that of the Comptroller's Office. The largest words on the comptroller's envelope are "STEFAN I. MYCHAJLIW," in all caps, with "HON." in front. Mychajliw's office also uses a county seal.

Poloncarz uses a smaller font size and eschews the honorific and seal.

Looks like we will have to increase the amount of ink we purchase for our printing Department in 2019 based on this new envelope design used by some in county government 😉 pic.twitter.com/yLxuHR2l15 — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) December 30, 2018

"Looks like we will have to increase the amount of ink we purchase for our printing department in 2019 based on this new envelope design used by some in county government," he wrote, ending with a winking emoji.

Mychajliw ignored the shade-throwing on Twitter, but told The News: "We only wish the county executive was as concerned about the size of spending increases as he was about the size of letterhead graphics."

Don't expect these two to become pen pals anytime soon.