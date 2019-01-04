Person shot overnight on Woodlawn Avenue

A person was shot in the arm late Thursday night on Woodlawn Avenue, according to a Buffalo police spokesman.

The victim, identified only as male, was shot just before midnight on Woodlawn, between Humboldt Parkway and Wohlers Avenue.

He was taken to Erie County Medical Center with what the spokesman said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Police ask anyone who has information about the shooting to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.