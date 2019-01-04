PELHAM, Mary L. (Whigham)

December 29, 2018, age 84, of Lancaster, NY. Beloved wife of the late Clarence O. Pelham; dearest mother of Brenda Carter-Curlee (Maurice), Randy, Charles, Austin, Cadeejah and predeceased by Duane, Alfred, and Alvin; also survived by other relatives and friends. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends, Saturday, January 5th from 11-12 Noon, with services at 12 Noon, at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd., (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew). Entombment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Share condolences at

