Share this article

print logo
Nick Foles and the Eagles begin defense of their Super Bowl title. (Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images)

How we see it: Wild Card Weekend

| Published | Updated

Members of The News' sports staff will be picking games on BNblitz.com.

Here is how Jay Skurski, Mark Gaughan and Jason Wolf see the four games for Wild Card Weekend (point spreads are through Thursday morning; asterisk indicates best bet):

SATURDAY Skurski Gaughan Wolf
at Texans 1 Colts Colts Colts Texans
at Cowboys 2 Seahawks Seahawks Cowboys Seahawks
SUNDAY
at Ravens 3 Chargers Chargers Ravens Ravens*
at Bears 6 1/2 Eagles Bears* Eagles Eagles
Last week ATS 9-7 9-7 10-6
Season ATS 121-127-7 117-131-7 132-116-7

Story topics: /

There are no comments - be the first to comment