How we see it: Wild Card Weekend
Here is how Jay Skurski, Mark Gaughan and Jason Wolf see the four games for Wild Card Weekend (point spreads are through Thursday morning; asterisk indicates best bet):
|SATURDAY
|Skurski
|Gaughan
|Wolf
|at Texans 1 Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Texans
|at Cowboys 2 Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Cowboys
|Seahawks
|SUNDAY
|at Ravens 3 Chargers
|Chargers
|Ravens
|Ravens*
|at Bears 6 1/2 Eagles
|Bears*
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Last week ATS
|9-7
|9-7
|10-6
|Season ATS
|121-127-7
|117-131-7
|132-116-7
