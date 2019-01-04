New owner, name, and dishes at Tony Rome's Globe Hotel

East Aurora’s oldest restaurant is going back to its old name, and diversifying its menu for a broader crowd of today’s customers.

Molly Flynn is the new owner of The Globe, 711 E. Main St., formerly known as Tony Rome’s Globe Hotel. The restaurant industry lifer is taking over from Rocco and Tara Sorrentino, who will stick around for six months to support a smooth transition.

The new regime’s first day was Jan. 2.

The menu is under review but “things that I know are local favorites aren’t going anywhere,” Flynn said. Ribs, french onion soup, and fish fries aren’t going away.

Otherwise, “things are going to lighten up a little bit,” with pasta portion sizes geared more for a single meal, and the addition of vegetarian and vegan options. So a vegan tofu crunch bowl — sautéed marinated tofu with ancient grain blend and carrot citrus dressing — will kick off the storied restaurant’s vegan history.

Hours remain the same: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon-10 p.m. Sunday.

Flynn has worked in restaurants since she was 14, she said. After surviving Stage 4 cancer in the mid-1990s, she decided to follow her “life’s calling,” quit her job, and sold her house. Flynn moved to Vermont to attend the New England Culinary Institute in Montpelier, with the goal of working in restaurants and possibly owning one.

In The Globe, her dream came true. After stints in Boston and Ft. Lauderdale, she got to come home. “When this opportunity came around, it was perfect,” she said. “The timing is good, and it’s in my home town.

“It’s like playing hockey all your life, then all the sudden you get recruited by the Sabres.”

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.