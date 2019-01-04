NAFFZIGER, Helen Virginia (Barker)

Of Orchard Park, entered into rest January 2, 2019; beloved wife of the late Warren E. Naffziger; devoted mother of Dr. Nancy (Dr. Daniel Brown) Naffziger, Nina Naffziger Nissen and the late Linda Sue Naffziger; cherished grandmother of five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Cordie S. and Wash A. Barker; dear sister of the late W.M. Barker; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Avenue, on Saturday from 4-5 PM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Services and interment will continue in East Peoria, IL. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com