MILLER, Scott A.

MILLER - Scott A. January 1, 2019. Devoted son of Ann Miller and Wayne; father of Nicholas; beloved brother of Matt Casto; also survived by aunts, uncles, and cousins. All are invited to gather for a Celebration of Scott's Life at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William (near Harlem), Saturday from 4 - 6:30 PM when a Funeral Service will follow. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com