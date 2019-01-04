Charges filed against SUV driver, after Metro bus crashes into home

NFTA Transit Police have filed charges against the driver of an SUV who allegedly caused a Metro bus to crash into a Bailey Avenue house Friday morning, according to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.

Transit Police have charged 30-year-old Oscar Baez of Buffalo with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

According to NFTA Police, Baez was allegedly heading down Bailey when he crossed over the double-yellow line towards the bus, which was headed in the opposite direction. The bus driver swerved to avoid a collision and struck a house.

Seven people, including an infant and the bus driver, were taken to a hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. The crash happened at about 10:45 a.m., as the bus was heading south on Bailey Avenue near Walden Avenue, the authority said on Twitter.

Eleven people were on the bus at the time. No one inside the house at 1798 Bailey Ave. was believed to be among the injured.

The bus and SUV did strike each other, NFTA Transit Police Chief George W. Gast told reporters at the scene.

Buffalo firefighters were called to the scene. NFTA Police were investigating the cause of the crash. Baez was being held in the Holding Center, pending his arraignment on the charges against him.

Transit Police asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 855-6405.