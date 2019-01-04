MERLIN, Irving

MERLIN - Irving January 2, 2019, beloved husband of Ruth Merlin; loving father of Perrie (Ed Nigro) Merlin, Celia (Yechiel) Merlin-Atias, Rae (David Goren) Merlin and VeeVee (Sinai) Merlin-Knopp; brother of the late Lee Merlin; also survived by nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Funeral Services will be held Friday, 2 PM at Temple Beth Tzedek, 1641 North Forest Rd., Williamsville 14221. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Temple Beth Tzedek. Shiva will be announced. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com Arrangements by the MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME.