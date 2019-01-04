MEREDITH, John "Jack"

January 3, 2019. Beloved son of the late Francis A. and Anne (nee Sullivan) Meredith; loving brother of Francis Meredith, Eileen (late Lawrence) Thomas, Jeanette (Russell) DiLorenzo, Catherine (Donald) Bielfeld, Charlotte (John) Niziol, Maureen (Frank) Modafari, Patricia (Paul) Stankiewicz, Janice (Robert) Turnbull and the late Mary (Earl) Nugent, Ann (Edward) Plucinski and George (Lorraine) Meredith; uncle of many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., Friday, January 4, 2019 from 4-7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Stephen's RC Church (Grand Island), Saturday, January 5, 2019, for time contact funeral home (716-836-2935). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack's memory to the charity of the donor's choice. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com