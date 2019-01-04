LOTTER, Theresa P. (Wielkiewicz)

Of Lancaster, formerly of Fredonia, NY. January 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Herbert A. Lotter; dearest mother of David (Kimberly), Heidi (Pawel) Wieczorek, and Mark (Joanne) Lotter; loving grandmother of Kyle, Tyler, Hailey, Lindsay and Matthew; dear sister of Natalie (John) Kravec, Adrianne (Kenneth) Graber, and the late Andrew F. Wielkiewicz; also survived by nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation Sunday 3-7PM at the Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapel, Inc., 4680 Clinton St. (corner of Borden Rd.), West Seneca, 668-5666. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held, Monday morning at 10AM, at St. Joseph's Church, 145 E. Main St., Fredonia. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to GIGI'S Playhouse, Buffalo, NY, in memory of Theresa.