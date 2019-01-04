LORISH, Betty Carol

LORISH - Betty Carol Of Lockport, NY, Tuesday, January 1, 2019. Wife of the late Howard R. Lorish; mother of Kate (Glenn Lawrence) Lorish and Diane Schwaibold; grandmother of Justin (Rebekah) Tate and Megan and Shelby Schwaibold; great-grandmother of Isabel Rose and Alexander Tate; cousin, Donald (late Shirley) Capell; Goddaughters, Jean (Michael) Dusch and Linda Poss; loving family member, Donna Tate and loving caregiver and friend, Geraldine Taylor. Also survived by many beloved family members and friends. Friends may call on Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 PM at LANGE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 186 East Ave., Lockport. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM, at First English Lutheran Church, 185 Locust St., Lockport. Memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice, Inc. Condolences may be offered to the family at langefuneralhomeinc.com.