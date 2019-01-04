Lockport General Motors' plant manager retires

William Tiger, who helped turn around the performance at General Motors' Lockport plant, has retired as plant manager.

Tiger was a veteran GM employee by the time he was named to the position in July 2015. The Lockport plant is an important piece of the region's manufacturing sector, with about 1,400 employees making automotive heating and cooling products. In 2016, GM awarded the plant nearly $32 million to support future product launches, and an additional $3.5 million commitment in 2017.

Tiger has also served on the board of directors of the United Way of Greater Niagara, serving as co-chairman of its 2018 fall fundraising campaign.

Tiger disclosed his retirement plans on his LinkedIn page. "Now it is time for me to retire from General Motors, it is time to get back home to Florida, it is time to start the next phase of life," he wrote.

Michael Branch, chairman of United Auto Workers Local 686 at the Lockport plant, praised Tiger's impact.

"He saw the value in partnership and we worked together to find and secure new business to our site," Branch said. "Tiger also understood the symbiotic relationship between business and community. He left a stronger and more secure site behind him, great relationships in the community, and a strong team."

Konstantinos Katakis, who was plant director at a GM plant in Mexico, will take over as plant manager effective March 1, said Cheryl McCarron, a GM spokesman. Dan Hesch, the GM Lockport site's assistant plant manager, will temporarily lead the Lockport plant.