Letter: We must work to reduce our environmental impact

It is accepted by most of us that world climates are changing and trending warmer.

It is also well documented that the emission of carbon dioxide CO2 into our atmosphere has increased from around 300 parts per million to 400 parts per million over the last 100 years.

The areas of disagreement are about (1) how detrimental the CO2 increase is to our environment and (2) what should be done about it.

Most of the recent studies have been done by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) funded through governments. Many believe that the IPCC understated the costs of taking action and overstated the benefits. Of course, those that may not agree with the current political position on climate change are called “buffoons” as in the Jan. 1 Letter to the Editor.

Mankind has a great capacity to solve difficult issues. It is clear that, regardless of our position of “human” induced climate change, we should pursue alternative energy sources that are less detrimental to our environment. Fossil fuels have increased the standard of living throughout the world and many are escaping poverty.

Politicians tend to solve problems through taxes and laws. The carbon tax recently initiated by the French added unnecessary cost to their hard-working citizens and would do little if anything to reduce the carbon footprint. The people objected and French President Emmanuel Macron relented.

Solar and wind power will never be able to meet the world’s energy needs. Unless we work together and commit to finding viable solutions, fossil fuels will remain our dominant energy source.

Doug Doores

North Tonawanda