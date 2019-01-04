Letter: Ridding celibacy rule will give church options

A lot of people are not understanding the Catholic pedophilia scandal. The biggest outrage isn’t that there were pedophiles in the church. (It has happened in other churches, schools and civic groups) but that the hierarchy of the Roman Catholic church was protecting pedophiles.

Since the 1970s the church has had a problem with the ever-dwindling supply of candidates for priesthood and the hierarchy has been reluctant to let go of bad ones. There have been even articles by Catholic writers decrying the quality of priests. (No word about pedophilia in those, though.)

Will getting rid of the vow of celibacy stop pedophiles? Of course not. But it will give the church better options and might give the hierarchy a little more incentive to prune an unhealthy tree.

Larry Schultz

Springville