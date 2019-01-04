Letter: Police response to mall chaos is to be praised

I just happened to turn on the Cheektowaga police scanner while the Walden Galleria events were unfolding.

In a time where our first responders often come under great scrutiny I can say with possible gun shots (later ruled out) that these responding officers did an amazing job.

Sadly, we live in a changing world where we have learned to fear the worst.

The Cheektowaga Police Department set up a command post inside the mall and coordinated various agencies dealing with the unruliness. While I was not there to witness what really happened from what it sounded like the response was nothing but professional.

I commend these officers for walking into a great unknown circumstance and doing their jobs bravely and efficiently with no one discharging a weapon.

Timothy Bapst

Lackawanna