Letter: Parking fees will encourage visitors to avoid downtown
I feel that the new parking fees are detrimental to the growth and patronage occurring in downtown Buffalo. I am pleased to see the Market Arcade Movie Complex restored with heated seats. With the newly proposed parking fees many will go to the suburban areas where they are not charged to park or eat. Some downtown residents do not have a place to park during the weekdays.
I hope that the Common Council will reconsider this move.
Dawn Triggs
Buffalo
