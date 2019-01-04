Letter: Parking chief’s words speak volumes on future

As a Rotary Rink visitor who happily ventures downtown for an hour or so four or five days per week, I was stunned by the Buffalo parking commissioner’s recent statement: “The days in the past where people could leave their house, come down and find reasonable or free parking by the front door are gone, and that’s a good thing.”

So, it is better to have a parking plan that makes it more difficult to find a space near one’s destination, and causes one to walk further? Hmm … I did not know that.

Marty Walters

Derby