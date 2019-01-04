Letter: Leaders should launch the clean streets campaign

I wholeheartedly agree with the Dec. 25 letter concerning our trash-strewn streets. The city indeed needs to step up its efforts in this area.

However, a collective effort is needed by businesses, homeowners, landlords and especially each individual.

I am constantly amazed at the lack of civic pride that leads to trash and litter strewn all over the place. Each piece of litter is a setback to our area’s image, something that has seen positive strides in recent times but still needs care and improvement.

I believe a collective campaign needs to be developed by area leaders and businesses to begin to address this issue and to hold all of us accountable. Unless there is such an effort this issue will continue to negatively impact the greatness of our area.

Robert Murphy

Buffalo