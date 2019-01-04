Share this article

KeyBank will close a branch inside Walden Galleria that opened in 1989. (News file photo)

KeyBank to close Walden Galleria branch March 29

KeyBank opened its branch inside the Walden Galleria in 1989, the same year the mall opened.

Now Key is preparing to close that location on March 29. The branch's ATM will shut down the same day.

Client accounts from the Galleria branch will be automatically moved to a branch about 1 mile away at 1675 Walden Ave., just west of the mall, said Matthew Pitts, a Key spokesman.

The branch is located on the mall's upper level, next to Macy's. The location has served Key's typical mix of personal and business banking clients, Pitts said.

 

 

 

Matt Glynn – Matt Glynn has been a business reporter with The Buffalo News since 2000. He is a native of Youngstown and lives in Buffalo.
