Intruder sentenced to 12 years to life in prison for rectory burglary

A North Tonawanda man was sentenced Thursday as a persistent violent felony offender by Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi to 12 years to life in prison, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Robert Wasyl, 40, admitted to attempting to burglarize the rectory at St. Timothy's Church on East Park Drive in the Town of Tonawanda on Sept. 11, 2017. Prosecutors said a priest who resided in the rectory awoke to find Wasyl inside his bedroom. Wasyl, he said, stole money and a watch before fleeing the rectory.

Wasyl, who was convicted of burglarizing the same church rectory a decade earlier, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted burglary in October.