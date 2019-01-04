HURST, Louis G.

HURST - Louis G. Age 91, of the City of Tonawanda, passed away on Friday, December 21, 2018; beloved husband of the late Blossom E. (nee Lam) Hurst and the late Shirley R. (Long) Hurst. Louis was retired from the US Air Force, where he served from 1946-1966. He then had a second career as Purchasing Agent for Universal Dynamics in Woodbridge, VA. Louis then returned home to Tonawanda to happily live out the remainder of his days. There will be no prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 7, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Chapel, 71 Adam St., City of Tonawanda. Friends invited. A Celebration of Life Luncheon at Pane's Restaurant in North Tonawanda will follow. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, WNY Chapter, 2805 Wehrle Dr., Suite 6, Williamsville, NY 14221. Arrangements by JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., Tonawanda. Share your online condolences at www.rothfuneral.com