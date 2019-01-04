HARRIS, Linda M. (Smith)

HARRIS - Linda M. (nee Smith)

Of Orchard Park, NY, unexpectedly January 1, 2019; beloved wife of Vern J. Harris; loving mother of John L. (Bonnie) Harris and Janette A. (Dale) Wall; grandmother of Crystal (Josh) Cuccia, Sara (John) Harris and Debbie (Eric) Galloway; great-grandmother of Brody, Anthony, Cheyanne, Chance and Ava; sister of Ethie (Don) Massara and Colleen (Mark) Grehlinger; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Sunday, 1-3 PM at the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 East Quaker Rd., Orchard Park. Services following at 3 PM. Friends invited. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com