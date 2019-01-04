Genesee County man faces sex charges involving child

A Genesee County man has been indicted on charges he had sexual contact with a victim younger than 13, according to the county Sheriff's Office.

Mark D. Tooley, 35, of Elba, was arraigned Friday in Genesee County Court on charges of first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree criminal sexual act and child endangerment, the Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened Christmas Eve on Main Road in Stafford.

Tooley, of Oak Orchard Road, was ordered held on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond, the Sheriff's Office said.