Final: Buffalo Sabres 4, Florida Panthers 3
Buffalo's Jeff Skinner slaps the winning goal in the third period.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Evan Rodrigues finds a clear alley to skate in.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Jeff Skinner finds some open ice.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Evan Rodrigues beats Florida's Frank Vatrano to the puck.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen took in the game in the suites.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Florida's Aaron Ekblad blocks Buffalo's Sam Reinhart from the puck in front of Panther goalie Roberto Luongo in second-period action.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Florida's Jayce Hawryluk manages to get around Buffalo's Johan Larsson in second-period action.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Florida's Jared McCann provides Buffalo's Remi Elie with a soft landing in second-period action.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo's Jake McCabe teams up with goalie Linus Ullmark to keep Florida's Colton Sceviour away from a sweet opportunity in second-period action.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo goalie Linus Ullmark makes a save.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Jeff Skinner finds a gift right in front of him.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Teammates swarm around Tage Thompson after his first-period goal.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Florida's Mike Hoffman flies over Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin. Dahlin was sent to the penalty box.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Friday, January 4, 2019
The Buffalo Sabres were without Jack Eichel Thursday night, but they still edged the Florida Panthers, 4-3.
The Wraparound: Sabres 4, Panthers 3
