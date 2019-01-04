GALLAGHER, John P.

GALLAGHER - John P. Of Amherst, entered into rest December 31, 2018. Loving son of Donovon and Helene (nee Jankowiak) Gallagher; dear brother of Donna (Byron) McKinney and Lori (Brian) Koszuta; cherished uncle of RJ, Maddie, Mairead, Landon and Layla; also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the lombardo funeral home (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem, on Sunday from 2-6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst, on Monday morning at 9 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com