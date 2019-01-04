FREUDENBERGER, Mary A. (Richthammer)

January 2, 2019, beloved wife of 65 years to Roy E. Freudenberger; dearest mother of Judith Collins, Patricia (James) Budzinski, Jeanne (Robert) Rossi, and Phyllis (David) Harmon; cherished grandmother of 19 grandchildren and 10 great- grandchildren; predeceased by two sisters and four brothers. The family will be present Friday from 2 to 5 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive (near Harlem Road), where prayers will be offered on Saturday at 8:45 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM from St. Mary of the Assumption Church (Lancaster). Share condolences at www.amigone.com