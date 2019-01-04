FREITAG, Paul K.

FREITAG - Paul K. January 2, 2019, age 77, of Angola formerly of Lancaster, NY, beloved husband of 51 years to the late DeAnna F. (nee Zwick) Freitag; devoted father of Mark, Scott (Cynthia) and Christopher (David) Freitag; loving grandfather of Jessica Franczyk, Justin Freitag, Jacqueline Albrect, Melissa Freitag and Sergei Esis; great-grandfather of Sandra, Avie, Dorothy and Ava; dear brother of the late Beth Cole; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Saturday and Sunday 3-7 PM at the Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 5615 Broadway, Lancaster where Funeral Services will be held at 6 PM Sunday. Family and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Paul's favorite charity, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of WNY, 100 College Pkwy, Suite 280, Williamsville, NY 14221. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com