Flynn appointed to National District Attorneys Association's veterans committee

The National District Attorneys Association has selected Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn as a member of its newly formed veterans committee, the District Attorney's Office announced.

Flynn was appointed to the association's board of directors last summer after 19 months as Erie County district attorney.

In December, the organization announced the formation of a veterans committee to seek ways to better support military veterans who interact with the criminal justice system.

“After serving my country in the Navy for more than 28 years, I continued to serve my community as Erie County district attorney,” Flynn said in a statement. “I look forward to working with my committee partners to find ways to assist veterans who not only live in Western New York, but also across the country.”