Fashion Friday: Meet the banking officer in the bow tie

Name: Stephen Seerey, 61.

Who he is: Assistant branch manager, M&T Bank, Elmwood Plaza Branch, 709 Elmwood Ave. He has been with M&T for 13 years; eight years at this branch location.

What he's wearing: Suit from the 1905 Collection at Jos. A. Bank; no iron Supima cotton pinpoint dress shirt from Lands' End; bow tie from J. Savage Goods of Buffalo, a gift purchased at ShopCraft, 719 Elmwood Ave. (located inside Thin Ice); vintage Allen Edmonds "Westgate" shoes from Sole Man, 565 Elmwood Ave.; Happy Socks; Oliver Peoples "Riley" eyewear from Visualeyes city, 735 Elmwood Ave., and a watch that belonged to his grandfather, James Henry Seerey.

Signature pieces: His watch, which his grandfather received when he retired after a 31-year career in banking in Oklahoma City, where Stephen Seerey was born. It is engraved with the retirement date, Sept. 1957, which happens to be the month and year Seerey was born. The band is not original. He also wears bow ties on Fridays. Seerey recalled the day one of his customers brought in a box of her late husband's bow ties. Knowing that Seerey wore them, she asked him to choose some, before she donated the rest. The bank tellers helped him choose a few for his expanding collection.

He may begin to wear his signature bow ties other days as well. "In 2019, I might wear them more often since I have so many," he said.

Fashion statement: "I tend to keep to classic styles, augmented with bow ties and vintage shoes," said Seerey, who shops locally as much as he can.

Last purchase: The Lands' End shirt he is wearing.

In the market for: A casual overcoat. "My J.Crew coat has seen better days," he said.

