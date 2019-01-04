Duplicate Bridge: Jan. 5, 2019

The Buffalo Winter Sectional Tournament will be held Friday, Jan. 25, to Sunday, Jan. 27, in the Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, with pairs games at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Swiss teams at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. For info, click this link.

The Airport Bridge Club will award extra points at no extra charge at all its games today, Saturday, Jan. 5, through next Saturday, Jan 12.

A new eight-lesson session of the Youth Bridge Program will begin Jan. 13 at the Bridge Center of Buffalo, running from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sundays. For more info about the free lessons for middle school and high school students, email Carol Bedell at lorac5@roadrunner.com.

The Bridge Center of Buffalo opens a series of six lessons, “Bridge Basics 2: The Competitive Auction – Overcalls, Doubles and Preempts,” at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7, continuing to Feb. 11. Fee is $85 including textbook. Instructors are Kathy Pollock and John Marvin. For info, call 834-4222 or visit bcbuffalo.bridgecloud.com.

Tournament calendar

2019

City of Toronto Sectional and City of Toronto Intermediate/Novice Regional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ont. Today, Saturday, Jan. 5, and Sunday, Jan. 6. For info, click this link.

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 16, to Sunday, Jan. 20. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, Jan. 25, to Sunday, Jan. 27. For info, click this link.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 8, to Sunday, Feb. 10. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Spring Sectional –Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, April 5, to Sunday, April 7.

Rochester Spring Sectional – TBA. Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 16, to Sunday, April 21.

Ithaca Sectional – TBA. Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 21, to Monday, May 27.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Non-Life Master Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, May 31, to Sunday, June 2. For info, click this link.

District 5 Spring Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, June 10, to Sunday, June 16.

Rochester Summer Sectional – TBA. Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14.

Rochester Regional – TBA. Tuesday, Aug. 5, to Sunday, Aug. 11.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 17, and Sunday, Aug. 18.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 3, to Sunday, Sept. 9.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, Sept. 20, to Sunday, Sept. 22.

Rochester Fall Sectional – TBA. Saturday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Sept. 29.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 15, to Sunday, Oct. 20.

Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5865 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 5, to Sunday, Nov. 10.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 16, and Sunday, Nov. 17.

District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, Dec. 9, to Sunday, Dec. 15.

2020

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, to Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Saturday, March 28, 2020, and Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, to Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Rochester 199er Sectional – Friday, April 17, 2020, and Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 24, 2020, to Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, to Monday, May 25, 2020.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 5, 2020, to Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Ithaca Sectional – Saturday, June 13, 2020, and Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, to Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Saturday, July 11, 2020, and Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Syracuse Regional – Holiday Inn Syracuse, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, to Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, and Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, to Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, and Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, to Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

Bridge Center of Buffalo.

Bridge Club Meridian.

Western New York Unit 116.

Duplicate scores

Week of Dec. 24 to Dec. 30

ACBL Sanctioned Clubs

Airport Bridge Club Monday morning – North-south, A: Judy and Bob Padgug, 60.42%; B/C: Marietta Kalman and Carol Bedell, 56.25%; east-west, A: Linda Burroughsford and Alan Greer, 62.50%; B: Mike Silverman and Martin Pieterse, 62.08%; Cleveland Fleming and partner, 54.17%; C: Larry Abate and Bob Sommerstein, 51.67%.

Airport Bridge Club Wednesday morning – Barbara Multerer and Art Schumacher, 57.87%; Nadine Stein and Joyce Greenspan, 57.41%; Dorothy and Larry Soong, 55.56%; Dorothy May and Bill Boardman, 52.78%.

Airport Bridge Club Thursday morning – North-south, A/B: Joanne LaFay and Sandi England, 60.88%; C: June Feuerstein and Marilyn Sultz, 47.60%; east-west, A/B: Barbara and Martin Pieterse, 58.80%; C: John Bava and Paul Zittel, 49.57%.

Airport Bridge Club Friday morning – A: Bob Linn and Alan Greer, 68.06%; B: Sandi England and Barbara Libby, 54.86%; John Ziemer and Vic Bergsten, 54.17%; C: Barbara and Martin Pieterse, 49.31%.

Airport Bridge Club Saturday afternoon – A: Shirley Cassety and Ross Markello, 59.72%; Denise Slattery and Dale Anderson, 56.94%; B: Dorothy May and Gay Simpson, 54.63%; Martha and John Welte, 52.78%; C: Ted May and Jim Easton, 45.37%; Judy Jacobson and June Feuerstein, 44.91%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday noon – North-south, June Feuerstein and Jeff Bender, 57.14%; Pat Rasmus and Cathy Majewski, 56.85%; Stan Kozlowski and Rajarshi Roy, 50.60%; east-west, Barbara Libby and Ed Drozen, 66.96%; Tova Reinhorn and Dick Rasmus, 63.99%; Joel Brownstein and Sol Messinger, 57.74%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Wednesday morning – Brian Meyer and David Colligan, 64.81%; Judy Padgug and Bud Seidenberg, 58.33%; Davis Heussler and Dan Gerstman, 55.09%; Kathy Pollock and David Hemmer, 52.31%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday noon – 999er game. North-south, A/B: Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 58.80%; C: Jeff Oshlag and Henry Porter, 57.39%; east-west, A/B: Linda Milch and Sharon Chang, 72.93%; C: Pat Haynes and Terry Camp, 56.26%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday evening – Rajarshi Roy and Larry Abate, 60.51%; Henry Chudy and Peter Patterson, 57.54%; John Sinclair and David Colligan, 56.18%; Tova and Andrei Reinhorn, 56.15%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Friday morning – A: Jay Costello and Bud Seidenberg, 68.15%; John Sinclair and Chris Urbanek, 62.59%; B: Bert Hargeshimer and Alex Kowal, 61.11%; Donna Steffan and Paul Morgante, 51.85%; Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 50.74%; C: Gay Simpson and Tova Reinhorn, 48.15%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Saturday noon – A: Chris Urbanek and John Sinclair, 57.50%; Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 55%; B: Tova and Andrei Reinhorn, 50%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Saturday afternoon – Dian Petrov and Roy Crocker, 57.92%; Jasbeer and Violet Makhija, 57.17%; Bob and Joan Ciszak, 54.98%; Miriam Regnet and Ed Harman, 53.78%; Sushil and Maria Amlani, 51.44%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – Rolene Pozarny and George Mayers, 58%; Jill and Bruce Brown, 57%.

Amherst Senior Center Thursday morning – Marv Feuerstein and Paul Morgante, 60%; Marian Morber and George Mayers, 58%.

Canterbury Woods Duplicate Wednesday – North-south, Dottie Potembski and Jerry Stange, 60.4%; Meena Rustgi and Sukhanand Jain, 50%; east-west, Esther Greene and Ruth Lansing, 56.3%; Iris Friedman and Emily Wettlaufer, 50%.

Clarence Senior Center Thursday – Bill Rogers and Bob Jorgensen, 59%; Kathy Borcik and Bill Adolf, 50%.

Email: danderson@buffnews.com