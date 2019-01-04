Deaths Death Notices
DiBENEDETTO, Vincent
DiBenedetto - Vincent January 2, 2019, age 86. Husband of the late Rosalie (nee Scorsone); dear father of Rosemarie Krajewski and Joseph; loving grandfather of Jennie; brother of the late Salvatore (late Anna) and Joseph (Maria); also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Pacer funeral home, Inc., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), Monday 9 AM and St. Martha Parish 9:30. Visitation Sunday 2-6 PM. Vincent was a member of the Knights of St. John and St. Barnabas Holy Names Society. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences at www.pacerfuneralhome.com
