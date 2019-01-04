CICH, Raymond, J., Sr. "Ray"

Cich - Raymond J., Sr. "Ray"

Raymond John "Ray" Cich, Sr., age 74, of Lawrenceville, GA, died Sunday, December 30, 2018. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, January 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Lawrenceville, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made in memory of Ray Cich to Camp Kudzu (https://www.campkudzu.org/donate/). Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Antoinette Cich, and his son, Bryan Cich. He is survived by his wife, Lucy Cich, Lawrenceville; children, Lisa Kubiak, Lawrenceville, David Cich (Gwyn), Dacula, Ray Cich, Clarence, NY; daughter-in-law, Shelly Casner (Brian), Sandy Springs; grandchildren, Chloe, Benjamin, William, Jacob, Calvin, Claire, Sarah, Skylar, Madison, and Beau; sisters, Elaine Case, Johns Creek, Anne Marie Pordan (Nicholas), East Amherst, NY. Ray was born in Buffalo, NY and was a graduate of Cardinal Dougherty High School in Buffalo. He retired as a court representative for the building inspectors of the City of Buffalo, NY. Ray had lived the last 24 years in the metro Atlanta area and was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Lawrenceville. Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, 770-945-6924. Share memories of Ray at hamiltonmillchapel.com