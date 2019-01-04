CAMPBELL, Vera W. "Vicki"

Of Richmond, NY. Vera went home to be with the Lord on December 29, 2018, at age 92. She was predeceased by her husband Russell C. Campbell. Survived by her sister Jean Graf of Tonawanda, several nieces and nephews and great- nieces and nephews. Vera "Vicki" Campbell was devoted to her husband Russell and was a woman before her time. She loved nature, had a love of flying and had her pilot's license. She was a very hardworking person her entire life and managed multiple businesses. Vicki was a member of the Allens Hill United Methodist Church for many years. Friends and family may call on Saturday, January 5th, from 3-4 pm at the Kevin W. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 8624 Main Street, Rte. 20A, Honeoye, NY, where her funeral will be held at 4 pm, following calling hours. Private entombment White Haven Memorial Park, Pittsford, NY. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Allens Hill United Methodist Church, 3894 Route 40, Bloomfield, NY 14469. To send a condolence or share a memory please visit: www.doughertyfuneralhomes.com