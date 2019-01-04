Buffalo man sentenced to 20 years to life for killing girlfriend's step-grandfather

A Buffalo man Friday was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for the murder of his girlfriend's step-grandfather.

Romaine Jirdon, 20, admitted to acting in concert with his girlfriend, Alexandria Heath, in killing Thomas Heath, 58, of Buffalo by beating and stabbing him on Nov. 17, 2017. The attack took place in Thomas Heath's West Ferry Street home.

Jirdon pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder, the highest charge in the indictment against him, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Erie County Court Judge Kenneth F. Case presided at the sentencing.

Alexandria Heath, 18, of Buffalo, also pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 25. Heath, who was 17 at the time of the slaying, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years to life in prison.