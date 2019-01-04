[BN] Blitz newsletter: Bills continue coaching staff shakeup, firing special teams coordinator

The Bills will have a new special teams coordinator next season after finishing 2018 dead last in the special teams rankings done by the analytics website Football Outsiders.

Special teams coordinator Danny Crossman, who was the lone holdover from Rex Ryan's staff (and, amazingly, Doug Marrone's staff before that) was fired Thursday. Of the three coaches who have been fired this offseason, Crossman's dismissal was the least surprising.

In addition to numerous blunders and penalties, the special teams unit went through three different punters this season and couldn't settle on a punt returner.

"We have a young team, so if you have a whole bunch of young starters, naturally your backups are going to be young and they see their peers starting and they haven't grasped the mindset of, 'If I want to be in this league for a long time or be able to play in this league, I've got to play special teams,' " said Lorenzo Alexander, who was once selected to the Pro Bowl as a special teams player. "Because as a rookie, I see another rookie playing, 'Well, I'm trying to fight for that spot, too, still.' It's different when maybe you see a six- or seven-year vet that has a spot solidified. You're like, 'Well, I know I ain't going to move him, let me figure out where else I can play.' "

Long snapper Reid Ferguson announces he'll be back: One member of the special teams unit who is returning is long snapper Reid Ferguson. He was set to be an exclusive-right free agent, but announced on Twitter that he signed a new deal.

Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month: Edmunds was rewarded for his strong finish to the season. The last Bill to win the award was Tre'Davious White.

Bills' attendance drops 2.7 percent in 2018: Attendance was down across the league this year, but three December home games and a team out of playoff contention didn't help, either.

Bills' pass-rush finishes regular season sixth in defensive pressure rate: Four of the five teams ahead of the Bills made the playoffs, with Jacksonville being the lone exception.

