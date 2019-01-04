Bills' rookie QB Josh Allen finishes regular season on high note in yards per drop back statistic

Last week, I introduced Yards Per Drop Back, an all-encompassing yardage efficiency metric for quarterbacks. Bills signal-caller Josh Allen went into Week 17 in 36th place out of 38 qualifiers at the position, although his post-injury placement in the stat was in the top half of the league after being last before his injury.

Against the Dolphins in Week 17, Allen had the highest YPDB figure of his rookie season at 8.61, which is also a very high figure for any quarterback in a single game.

Before his injury in Week 6 against the Texans, Allen's YPDB was 4.63, which based on the season-ending numbers, would have been the second-worst in the NFL (only ahead of fellow rookie Josh Rosen's 4.54).

Following his return from injury in Week 12 against the Jaguars through the end of the regular season, Allen's YPDB was 6.90, which, compared to full-season figures among all quarterbacks, would have ranked ninth among 37 qualifiers.

All together, Allen's 2018 YPDB figure of 5.70 placed him in 31st place out of 37 signal-callers.

He finished with 631 rushing yards, second among quarterbacks, only trailing Lamar Jackson's 695. Among quarterbacks who carried the ball at least 20 times in 2018, Allen's yards-per-carry average of 7.08 was tops in the NFL.

The league average in YPDB in 2018 was 6.36. For context, that number is identical to the YPDB figures of Carson Wentz and Russell Wilson.

Here's the final YPDB chart for the 2018 regular season: