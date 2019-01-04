Share this article

print logo
Bills quarterback Josh Allen. (James P. McCoy/News file photo)

Bills' rookie QB Josh Allen finishes regular season on high note in yards per drop back statistic

| Published | Updated

Last week, I introduced Yards Per Drop Back, an all-encompassing yardage efficiency metric for quarterbacks. Bills signal-caller Josh Allen went into Week 17 in 36th place out of 38 qualifiers at the position, although his post-injury placement in the stat was in the top half of the league after being last before his injury.

Against the Dolphins in Week 17, Allen had the highest YPDB figure of his rookie season at 8.61, which is also a very high figure for any quarterback in a single game.

Before his injury in Week 6 against the Texans, Allen's YPDB was 4.63, which based on the season-ending numbers, would have been the second-worst in the NFL (only ahead of fellow rookie Josh Rosen's 4.54).

Following his return from injury in Week 12 against the Jaguars through the end of the regular season, Allen's YPDB was 6.90, which, compared to full-season figures among all quarterbacks, would have ranked ninth among 37 qualifiers.

All together, Allen's 2018 YPDB figure of 5.70 placed him in 31st place out of 37 signal-callers.

He finished with 631 rushing yards, second among quarterbacks, only trailing Lamar Jackson's 695. Among quarterbacks who carried the ball at least 20 times in 2018, Allen's yards-per-carry average of 7.08 was tops in the NFL.

The league average in YPDB in 2018 was 6.36. For context, that number is identical to the YPDB figures of Carson Wentz and Russell Wilson.

Here's the final YPDB chart for the 2018 regular season:

Name Attempts Passing Yards Sacks Sack Yards NetYPA Rushes Rushing Yards Yards Per Drop Back
Ryan Fitzpatrick 246 2366 14 76 8.807692308 36 152 8.25
Patrick Mahomes 580 5097 26 171 8.128712871 60 272 7.804804805
Philip Rivers 508 4308 32 204 7.6 18 7 7.367383513
Drew Brees 489 3992 17 121 7.650197628 31 22 7.249534451
Jared Goff 561 4688 33 223 7.516835017 43 108 7.178963893
Matt Ryan 608 4924 42 296 7.12 33 125 6.959004392
Ben Roethlisberger 675 5129 24 166 7.100143062 31 98 6.932876712
Tom Brady 570 4355 21 147 7.120135364 23 35 6.910423453
Nick Mullens 274 2277 17 127 7.388316151 18 -16 6.906148867
Jameis Winston 378 2992 27 157 7 49 281 6.863436123
Baker Mayfield 486 3725 25 173 6.951076321 39 131 6.696363636
Mitchell Trubisky 434 3223 24 143 6.72489083 68 421 6.655893536
Andrew Luck 639 4593 18 134 6.786910198 46 148 6.553342817
Deshaun Watson 505 4165 62 384 6.668430335 99 551 6.504504505
Nick Foles 195 1413 9 47 6.696078431 9 17 6.492957746
Russell Wilson 427 3448 51 355 6.470711297 67 376 6.365137615
Carson Wentz 401 3074 31 202 6.648148148 34 93 6.362660944
Aaron Rodgers 597 4442 49 353 6.329721362 43 269 6.325108853
Andy Dalton 365 2566 21 157 6.240932642 16 99 6.23880597
Eli Manning 576 4299 47 358 6.325842697 15 20 6.20846395
Cam Newton 471 3395 29 213 6.364 101 488 6.106489185
Derek Carr 553 4049 51 299 6.208609272 24 47 6.046178344
Marcus Mariota 331 2528 42 243 6.126005362 64 357 6.04576659
Kirk Cousins 606 4298 40 262 6.247678019 44 123 6.027536232
Blake Bortles 403 2718 31 173 5.8640553 58 365 5.914634146
Joe Flacco 379 2465 16 79 6.040506329 19 45 5.871980676
Dak Prescott 526 3885 56 347 6.079037801 75 305 5.849315068
Case Keenum 586 3890 34 235 5.89516129 26 93 5.801857585
Matthew Stafford 555 3777 40 255 5.919327731 25 71 5.79516129
Sam Darnold 414 2865 30 204 5.993243243 44 138 5.735655738
Josh Allen 320 2074 28 213 5.347701149 89 631 5.702517162
Alex Smith 328 2180 22 121 5.882857143 41 168 5.695652174
Brock Osweiler 178 1247 17 130 5.728205128 8 21 5.60591133
Lamar Jackson 170 1201 16 71 6.075268817 147 695 5.48048048
Ryan Tannehill 274 1979 35 279 5.501618123 32 145 5.410557185
Jeff Driskel 176 1003 16 122 4.588541667 25 130 4.658986175
Josh Rosen 393 2278 45 320 4.470319635 23 138 4.546637744
SUMS & AVERAGES 16177 120908 1138 7560 6.546231591 1623 7169 6.363765973

Story topics:

There are no comments - be the first to comment