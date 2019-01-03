ZDROJEWSKI, Henrietta (Wolf)

Age 89, of Sandusky, NY, died January 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Norbert Zdrojewski; companion of the late Bert Nelligan; mother of Norbert, Frank (Judy) and Raymond Zdrojewski and the late Ellen Noeson and Anita Zdrojewski; grandmother of Anthony (Tina) Sylka, Nichole (Jason) McKune, Samantha (Jason) Feldman; sister of the late Raymond Wolf; also survived by nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Friends may call Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 358 W. Main St., Arcade, where Funeral Services will be held Monday at 10 AM. Interment will be in Sardinia Cemetery. Online register book can be found at www.wsdavisfuneralhome.com