WOHLRAB, Lorraine A. (Walsh)

Of Orchard Park, NY and Osprey, FL, was surrounded by her loving family when she died Tuesday evening January, 1, 2019 in Mercy Hospital after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was 82. Born in Rochester, she graduated in 1953 from Nazareth Academy and became a secretary at Eastman Kodak, and continued her secretarial career for the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. After raising five children, she worked at Sibley's, and later became Secretary/Treasurer at Woodlawn Cemetery in Orchard Park. A long-time member of the Nativity of Our Lord Parish Council and Springville Country Club, she enjoyed attending the theater, playing bingo, and on occasion, trying her luck at the slots. She also loved to travel overseas and host family and work parties. She is survived by her husband James J. Wohlrab; her children, Kathleen Wohlrab, Virginia "Ginny" Hogan (Bill), Michael Wohlrab (Maggie), Mary Ellen Wohlrab (Jerome Tarpy), Joanne Sabio (Jim); 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, a sister-in-law and four nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Agnes and George, and siblings Don, Jim and Dick. Visiting hours will be held 4-8 PM, Friday, January 4, 2019 at JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 AM, Saturday, January 5, 2019 at Nativity of Our Lord Church, (please assemble at church) 4414 South Buffalo Street, Orchard Park. The burial will follow the mass at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Orchard Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY at: alz.org/wny (2805 Wehrle Dr., Buffalo, NY 14221) or the Palliative Care Unit of Mercy Hospital, at: www.chsbuffalo.org (565 Abbott Road, 5th Floor, Buffalo, NY 14220). Online register book at WWW.CANNANFH.COM