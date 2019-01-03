WHEELER, Thomas W.

WHEELER - Thomas W. Passed away on December 29, 2018, of Clermont, FL, formerly of Buffalo, NY. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (Willig) Wheeler; dear father of Chad (Stacey Sterling) Wheeler and Brooke (Matthew Mason) Wheeler; loving son of the late William and Joan Marie (Cammilleri) Wheeler; brother of Ruth (William) Guy, Janet (late Andrew) Wadosky, Lorraine Wheeler and MaryBeth (Scott) Herald; son-in-law of Christina (Ruszaj) Willig and the late Frederick Willig; brother-in-law of Denise (Steven) Danitz, Liesel Willig, Gregory (Lisa) Willig, Erika and Krista Willig; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends and family may call on Friday from 3-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at St. John Vianney Church (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Tom worked at the Walt Disney Company in Orlando, Florida for the past 10 years, he was the former owner of Free Wheelers Bicycle Shop and he also worked at the Bureau Veritas Company. Online register book at WWW.CANNANFH.COM