Fry Baby Donuts' chocolate banana fritter. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

Vegan doughnut shop Fry Baby Donuts unexpectedly reopens

After abruptly closing its doors in October last year, Fry Baby Donuts is abruptly reopening.

Fry Baby, Buffalo's first vegan doughnut shop, held its "grand re-opening" Thursday morning, serving its first fresh doughnuts in three months.

In October, owner Ann Hogan said she was not sure she would reopen, at that address or elsewhere. But an Instagram post appeared suddenly Wednesday stating: "Happy to announce that we will be reopening this week for regular business hours! 9am to 6pm Thursday and Friday and 9-5 Saturday. Thank you for you business and we hope to see you this week."

The doughnut shop is located at 336 Elmwood Ave. Judging by the social media responses to Fry Baby's reopening, it was sorely missed.

Ellen Przepasniak – Ellen Przepasniak is a digital content editor for The Buffalo News. She holds a bachelor's degree in English from SUNY Fredonia and a master's in print journalism from Boston University.
