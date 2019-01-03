TUDINI, Doris A. (Klein)

January 1, 2019, at age 95. Beloved wife of the late Frank A. Tudini; devoted mother of Frank D. (Lucille), James (Joan), and Doreen Tudini; loving grandmother of Frank T., Tricia, James Jr. (Jenni) Tudini, Danielle (David) Diina, and Jeffrey (Katherine) Tudini; cherished great-grandmother of Grace, Sophia, Lila, Leon, Thomas, Henry, Olivia, Raniero, and Olivia; dear sister of the late Edward (Bessie), Clarence (Marjorie), and Harold (Jennie) Klein; sister-in-law of the late Mabel (Harry) Paradowski and Eleanor (Richard) Przybylski; also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-8 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave., (near Sheridan Dr.), where prayers will be held on Saturday at 9:15AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Andrew Church, 1525 Sheridan Dr., at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrew Church, 1525 Sheridan Dr., Kenmore, NY 14217 or Our Lady of Hope Church, 18 Greenwood Pl., Buffalo, NY 14213. Share condolences online at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com.